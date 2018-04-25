Man seriously burned, 7 others hurt in Long Island City apartment fire

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
Eight people were injured, one seriously, during an apartment fire in Long Island City, Queens.

The fire started in a first floor apartment in the 46th Avenue building at around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters found a man on the floor outside the bedroom's apartment, "conscious but severely burned, unable to move."

"Our members dragged him out of the apartment while simultaneously extinguishing the fire," FDNY Deputy Chief Mark Ferran said.

He was rescued and rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital's Cornell Burn Unit in serious condition.

Seven other residents were also treated. Many residents used the fire escapes to flee the flames.

Firefighters said there was "a clutter issue" in the first floor apartment, but the cause is under investigation.

