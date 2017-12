An apparent domestic incident involving two young children ended with a suspect being taken into custody at gunpoint in New Jersey Wednesday.The man was taken into custody on Summit Avenue in Woodbridge.Two children who were in the vehicle, a young boy and girl, were unharmed.State Police tracked the man in a four door Lexus SUV from Maplewood to Woodbridge.The man is believed to be a 30-year-old Irvington resident.