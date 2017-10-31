Manhole explosion rattles Upper East Side neighborhood

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A manhole explosion in vicinity of East 73rd and Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side caused some minor property damage.

It happened under a street construction project around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger just happened to be at the scene at the time and described the explosion as "extremely loud and startling."



The force of the blast sent metal plates briefly airborne. A few minutes after the incident, black smoke started pouring out of the ground under the plates.

A contractor on that job said he thought it was a transformer, but that is still under investigation.

No one was injured.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
manhole explosionUpper East SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Fire leaves 90-year-old homeless
Fire engulfs homes in East Orange
New doubts about lost at sea story
Man dies after being pulled from water at Port Jefferson Marina
Thousands still without power after storm
VIDEO: Flooding washes away home
School bus strike looms on Long Island
NYPD investigating attempted kidnapping
Show More
Child rape suspect dressed up for kids' parties
Police: Boy jumps from overpass onto car, kills driver
NYC Council to repeal dancing ban
John Kelly pins Civil War on lack of compromise
Clown arrested for sleeping in stranger's bedroom
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More Photos