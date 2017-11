Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral for victims of bike path rampage

A mass will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral Sunday to remember those killed and injured in Tuesday's bike path rampage in Tribeca.Timothy Cardinal Dolan will hold the mass at 10:15 a.m.Parishioners will also be praying for the safety and protection of New York City.Eight people were killed and 12 others injured when the suspect in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path.He was shot by a police officer after crashing the truck into a school bus.Sayfullo Saipov, 29, survived. He was arraigned Wednesday on terrorism charges.----------