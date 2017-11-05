Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral for victims of bike path rampage

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --A mass will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral Sunday to remember those killed and injured in Tuesday's bike path rampage in Tribeca.
Timothy Cardinal Dolan will hold the mass at 10:15 a.m.
Parishioners will also be praying for the safety and protection of New York City.
Eight people were killed and 12 others injured when the suspect in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path.
He was shot by a police officer after crashing the truck into a school bus.
Sayfullo Saipov, 29, survived. He was arraigned Wednesday on terrorism charges.
