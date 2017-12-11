MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --One man is in custody after an explosion Monday morning at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan that Mayor Bill de Blasio called "an attempted terrorist attack."
A pipe bomb affixed to the suspect with Velcro straps detonated at about 7:30 a.m. in a passageway between subway lines below ground.
The 27-year-old suspect, identified as Akayed Ullah, was injured in the arm and torso from the device that went off in his arms.
He is alert and conscious but badly injured at Bellevue Hospital, sources say.
"Preliminary investigation at the scene indicates that this male was wearing an improvised low-tech explosive device attached to his body. He intentionally detonated that device," said NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill.
The man, whose address is in Brooklyn, is from Bangladesh and has been in the United States 7 years.
Ullah made statements indicating he supports ISIS, investigators said. He has a brother in a Brooklyn school that authorities are now trying to find.
Three civilians suffered minor injuries.
"This was an attempted terrorist attack," said de Blasio. "Thank God the perpetrator did not achieve his ultimate goals."
The incident happened in an MTA passageway at the terminal at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue.
The bus terminal was temporarily closed but has now re-opened..
The NYPD is on high alert searching for any related activity at the Port Authority and on the subway system. None have been reported so far.
There is a heavy police presence in the area surrounding the terminal.
Authorities confirm the bomb squad searched for a second possible device, which is normal procedure after an explosion.
Streets have been closed off in the vicinity of the bus terminal. The closures in Midtown go from 7th to 9th Avenues, and 40th to 45th Streets. No cars are allowed to exit the FDR Drive from 59th Street to 42nd Street
There are also the following subway disruptions:
1, 2, 3, N, Q, R, W and 7 trains are bypassing Times Sq-42 St in both directions.
A, C and E trains are bypassing 42 St/Port Authority-Bus Terminal in both directions.
There is no 42 St shuttle service in both directions.
There is no B train service between Bedford Park Blvd and Brighton Beach in both directions.
E trains are stopping along the F line between 36 St and W 4 St-Washington Sq in both directions.
8th Ave closed near 42nd St. after a pipe bomb explodes at Port Authority bus terminal. One person suffered minor injuries. Traffic gridlocked inbound. pic.twitter.com/fwy8RMbVcr— Derick Waller ABC7NY (@wallerABC7) December 11, 2017
The NYPD, FDNY and first responders are on the scene.
The White House says President Trump has been briefed on the explosion.
