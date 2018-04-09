NEW YORK (WABC) --An aide to Mayor Bill de Blasio is suspended after she was arrested in Queens over the weekend.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in Jamaica Saturday night and say they found a suspicious car double parked at 177th and 106th streets.
Police found the aide, 42-year-old Reagan Stevens, and two men inside the car. The officers searched the car and found a shell casing and a semi-automatic handgun.
Police arrested all three of them on charges of criminal possession of a weapon.
Stevens works in the mayor's Office of Criminal Justice, where she is listed as Deputy Director of Youth and Strategic Initiatives.
A spokesman for the Mayor's Office of Criminal Justice said Stevens has been suspended without pay.
"The employee has been suspended immediately without pay pending investigation," the spokesman said in a statement. "We take these allegations very seriously."
