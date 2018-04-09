Mayor Bill de Blasio's aide arrested on weapons charges in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

An aide to Mayor Bill de Blasio is suspended after she was arrested over the weekend. (ShutterStock)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
An aide to Mayor Bill de Blasio is suspended after she was arrested in Queens over the weekend.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in Jamaica Saturday night and say they found a suspicious car double parked at 177th and 106th streets.

Police found the aide, 42-year-old Reagan Stevens, and two men inside the car. The officers searched the car and found a shell casing and a semi-automatic handgun.

Police arrested all three of them on charges of criminal possession of a weapon.

Stevens works in the mayor's Office of Criminal Justice, where she is listed as Deputy Director of Youth and Strategic Initiatives.

A spokesman for the Mayor's Office of Criminal Justice said Stevens has been suspended without pay.

"The employee has been suspended immediately without pay pending investigation," the spokesman said in a statement. "We take these allegations very seriously."

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bill de blasioweaponsgunsNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Top of bus sheared off, dozens hurt on Long Island
4-year-old beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say
Murder suspect who confessed on Facebook found dead
Woman blames cocaine in purse on windy day
Man arrested after shot woman stumbles into NJ store
Israel blamed for missile strike in Syria; 14 reported dead
Well-known merengue singer recovering from knife attack
Man found dead in right lane on Connecticut highway
Show More
These are the victims of the Canada hockey team bus crash
Councilman wants new sprinkler law after Trump Tower fire
Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby, taken into custody
Body suspected to be from cliff crash that killed family found
New NYC schools chancellor welcomes back students after break
More News