Medical Examiner to determine if body found off coast of Long Beach is missing 10-year-old

Joe Torres has more on a body found off the coast of Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) --
The Medical Examiner will determine if a body found off the coast of Long Beach is that of a missing 10-year-old boy.

Nassau County Marine Officers discovered the body off the shore of Lincoln Boulevard Beach on Sunday afternoon.

The beach is five beaches east of where Ramell McRae Jr. disappeared last week while swimming along with his 11-year-old brother.

