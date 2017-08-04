  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!

Metro-North conductor arrested after argument with MTA officers

EMBED </>More Videos

Sade Baderinwa has the latest on the arrest.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A Metro-North conductor was arrested for getting into an argument with MTA police officers.

However, his lawyer says he was the one who was assaulted first by a drunk passenger and then by the officers.

Tom Moran claims he was just doing his job when a passenger came up to him at Grand Central Terminal saying he wanted to take the train to 125th Street in Harlem.

Moran told him northbound trains to Connecticut only picked up passengers at that station.

He says that's when the officers got involved, urging Moran to let the man on the train, eventually leading to one of the officers to attack and arrest him.

"The longest day of my life, very traumatic," Moran said.

"My client was taken to the hospital, my client required medical attention, my client was treated at a hospital," said Jeffrey Chartier, Moran's lawyer. "We will prevail, whether we have to go to trial or not."

Moran was arraigned Friday night.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Officers' Union for comment but has not heard back.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
metro northarrestNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Bronx vendor out of hospital after vicious attack
Kite surfer missing in Sandy Hook Bay
Former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli convicted at securities fraud trial
"Amazing!" Homecoming for boy injured in crash
Politicians get an earful from commuters on subway tour
Woman sought in theft of $70K in jewelry from man's apartment
5-year-old boy critical after being pulled from pool in Stamford
Girl dies months after drinking boiling water on dare
Show More
AG Sessions vows crackdown on leaks of classified information
Street in Queens renamed in honor of fallen NYPD detective
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar
83-year-old woman sexually assaulted outside NJ church
Knicks legend Charles Oakley agrees to plea in MSG assault case
More News
Top Video
'The Dark Tower' falls flat despite great actors
Former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli convicted at securities fraud trial
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
5-year-old boy critical after being pulled from pool in Stamford
More Video