Metro-North conductor arrested after argument with MTA officers

A Metro-North conductor was arrested for getting into an argument with MTA police officers.However, his lawyer says he was the one who was assaulted first by a drunk passenger and then by the officers.Tom Moran claims he was just doing his job when a passenger came up to him at Grand Central Terminal saying he wanted to take the train to 125th Street in Harlem.Moran told him northbound trains to Connecticut only picked up passengers at that station.He says that's when the officers got involved, urging Moran to let the man on the train, eventually leading to one of the officers to attack and arrest him."The longest day of my life, very traumatic," Moran said."My client was taken to the hospital, my client required medical attention, my client was treated at a hospital," said Jeffrey Chartier, Moran's lawyer. "We will prevail, whether we have to go to trial or not."Moran was arraigned Friday night.Eyewitness News reached out to the Officers' Union for comment but has not heard back.