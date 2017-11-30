Minibus crashes into home in Livingston, New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Fleischer has the details after the vehicle crashed into a home in Livingston, New Jersey.

Eyewitness News
LIVINGSTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A minibus carrying three adults from a group home and their driver crashed into a home in Livingston, New Jersey, on Thursday night.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on W. Northfield Rd.

Livingston Police say the minibus driver said that her brakes failed. She drove along the side of the road for as long as she could before turning toward the lawn and scraping into the garage portion of the house.

The three adults and the driver were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

West Northfield Road was closed as a result of the crash.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
bus crashcar into buildingLivingstonEssex County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Earthquake reported along East Coast, felt in NYC area
Queens woman found brutally murdered in Caribbean
Exclusive: Rikers inmate warns 311 before attacking officer
Victim dies in girlfriend's arms as suspect records stabbing
College student 'owes' $200,000 after tweet goes viral
Police: Fake grenade prompts security scramble at 1 WTC
Teen labeled gang member, detained for months speaks out
Singer, actor Jim Nabors of Gomer Pyle fame dies
Show More
Rapper DMX pleads guilty to tax fraud, faces 5 years in prison
Parents charged after baby dies of apparent overdose
Sea Girt Christmas display damaged by vandals
Teacher accused of having sex, smoking pot with student
Teen causes $300,000 fire trying to kill a bed bug
More News
Top Video
Matt Lauer: 'No words to express my sorrow'
Plan to fix MTA calls for end to 24-hour subway service
Eyewitness News Update
Rikers captains suspended after running away from attack
More Video