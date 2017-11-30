A minibus carrying three adults from a group home and their driver crashed into a home in Livingston, New Jersey, on Thursday night.It happened around 5:30 p.m. on W. Northfield Rd.Livingston Police say the minibus driver said that her brakes failed. She drove along the side of the road for as long as she could before turning toward the lawn and scraping into the garage portion of the house.The three adults and the driver were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.West Northfield Road was closed as a result of the crash.