Missing Philadelphia college student found dead in Bermuda moat

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Police in Bermuda say they have found the body of a missing 19-year-old St. Joseph's University student.

Mark Dombroski was on the island for a rugby tour with the university. He was last seen at The Dog House bar at midnight.

He was due to leave Bermuda Sunday.

Bermuda police said Dombroski was found dead in a moat at Fort Prospect in Devonshire. The location is near police headquarters.

They said foul play was not yet ruled out, but they couldn't say at this time if the body bore any telltale signs of violence. But they also noted that the body had just been found, police said.

"Foul play is not ruled out right now," said James Howard, Bermuda's acting assistant commissioner of police. "The forensic officers are there. They're assessing the scene, assessing the body."

Dombroski was a graduate of Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware, and was a freshman at St. Joe's.

