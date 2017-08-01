Missing girl missing found after being separated from family on Brooklyn subway

A.J. Ross has the latest on the girl who went missing on the subway and is now found. (NYPD)

Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Authorities have found a little girl who got separated from her family at a subway station in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

Police say 9-year-old Klara Alston went missing on the L subway line at the station at Sutter and Van Sinderen avenues in the Brownsville section.

She was walking to the station with her two brothers around 9:30 a.m. when they became separated.

Family members and police had been searching the area ever since, going door to door.

Authorities says he was found just after 5 p.m. on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. She was reportedly by herself at St. Catherine's Park, a large public playground at East 68th Street and First Avenue.

Two women with their own kids found her and called police.

She is said to be safe and sound, and she was able to Facetime with her father.
