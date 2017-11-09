Chicago police said they responded to a large fight outside a high school that involved as many as 100 students and parents Wednesday afternoon.Police responded to Dunbar Vocational Career Academy on South King Drive at about 3:30 p.m. right as classes let out.The Chicago Fire Department said one officer suffered a minor leg injury and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment. A girl was also injured when she was kicked in the face.Witnesses tried to break up the fight, which was predominantly between 20 to 30 girls, but things spiraled out of control."They stopped, and they started taking off jackets and throwing blows," said Thomas Deaderick, who tried to intervene. "So then I got out of my car. Let me see if I can get them to stop. Maybe they will see somebody older, and maybe they'll stop. It didn't stop them."No information has been released about what prompted the brawl. Police said officers from three districts responded to the scene. Police said no one was arrested.