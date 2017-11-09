More than 100 students, parents brawl outside Chicago high school

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police said they responded to a large fight outside a high school that involved as many as 100 students and parents Wednesday afternoon.

CHICAGO --
Chicago police said they responded to a large fight outside a high school that involved as many as 100 students and parents Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to Dunbar Vocational Career Academy on South King Drive at about 3:30 p.m. right as classes let out.

The Chicago Fire Department said one officer suffered a minor leg injury and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment. A girl was also injured when she was kicked in the face.

Witnesses tried to break up the fight, which was predominantly between 20 to 30 girls, but things spiraled out of control.

"They stopped, and they started taking off jackets and throwing blows," said Thomas Deaderick, who tried to intervene. "So then I got out of my car. Let me see if I can get them to stop. Maybe they will see somebody older, and maybe they'll stop. It didn't stop them."

No information has been released about what prompted the brawl. Police said officers from three districts responded to the scene. Police said no one was arrested.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fighthigh school
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
2 dead, multiple people injured in Brooklyn fire
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K gave him grilled cheese
Local diner accused of cashing in on kids
Now you can actually have 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'
Police: Woman murdered for turning down marriage proposal
Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven
Thieves hand out donuts during armed robbery
Police: Man groped several girls on way to school
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter cold arrives
93-year-old World War II vet scores upset election win
Roy Halladay was flying plane low, witnesses say
3 students suspended after sex assault allegations at NYC school
EXCLUSIVE: Man says he's menaced by dogs that attacked him
More News
Top Video
Adults-only mini golf at Times Square rooftop bar
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K gave him grilled cheese
Roy Halladay was flying plane low, witnesses say
2 dead, multiple people injured in Brooklyn fire
More Video