Police say a mother, son and daughter are under arrest in connection with a robbery pattern on Long Island.55-year-old Deborah Salvatore of Mastic Beach and her children, 25-year-old Rick Mascia of Medford and 31-year-old Lauren Mascia of Mastic Beach are charged in connection with seven armed robberies at Suffolk County businesses during the past month.In the most recent robbery on Saturday, police say Rick Mascia entered Dunkin Donuts in Coram at approximately 9:45 p.m., displayed a knife and demanded money.The cashier opened the register and then ran toward the rear of the store.Mascia allegedly grabbed money from the register and fled.According to police, Deborah Salvatore was waiting for him in a car parked outside the store.Detectives arrested both Mascia and Salvatore at the scene.The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Lauren Mascia.The three were charged in connection with the following robberies:-- Family Dollar, located at 349 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, on September 23 at 9:50 p.m.-- Family Dollar, located at 222 Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma, on September 29 at approximately 10 p.m.-- Carvel, located at 400 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, on October 13 at 9:55 p.m.--Carvel, located at 400 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, on October 14 at approximately 10 p.m.--Dunkin Donuts, located at 500-11 Medford Ave. in Patchogue, on October 16 at 10:33 p.m.--Dollar Tree, located at 3235 Horseblock Road in Medford, on October 17 at 9:43 p.m.--Dunkin Donuts, located at 350 Middle Country Road in Coram, on October 21 at approximately 9:45 p.m.Rick and Lauren Mascia were each charged with six counts of first-degree robbery. Deborah Salvatore was charged with one count of robbery.