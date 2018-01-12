Multiple people are being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a high-rise apartment building in Queens Friday.The fire was reported on the 11th floor just before noon on Shore Front Parkway in the Arverne section, located in the Rockaways.Officials said 13 people were injured in the fire and are being evaluated for smoke inhalation. Of those, six police officers who were in the building on floors nine to 12 are being checked out.Firefighters went floor by floor checking on residents.Shore Front Parkway is closed between Beach 86th Street and Beach 88th Street.Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene. Keep checking abc7NY for more information.----------