Red Cross: Nearly 150 people displaced in Hamilton Heights fire

Maryanna Antoldi
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
Nearly 150 people are without a place to live after a massive fire in Upper Manhattan last week.

The Red Cross says it is assisting 56 families who were displaced in the Hamilton Heights fire.

The 6-alarm fire burned through the six-story building last Friday afternoon.

More than 250 firefighters responded to the scene.

The building has a total of 42 apartments on floors two through six, with stores on the first floor.

The fire started on the sixth floor and spread to the fifth floor and the roof.

High winds made the fire a challenge to put out. The FDNY worked throughout Friday evening into Saturday morning to tame it.

The cause of the fire remains a mystery, but authorities do not believe it is suspicious.

One tenant and seven firefighters suffered minor injuries.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firedisasterbuilding firefdnyHamilton HeightsManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
250+ firefighters battle massive fire in Manhattan
Top Stories
1 dead, 33 injured after explosions, fire at NY cosmetics plant
CBS suspends Rose, PBS halts his show following allegations
Boyfriend of 2 weeks charged in bartender's murder
Boy with cancer dies after Christmas wish comes true
Star quarterback's family sues over what they call a vigilante car crash
Cruise nightmare for New Jersey family to come to an end
4 unaccounted for after West Chester senior community fire
Exclusive: Robbery victim describes daughters' terrifying ordeal
Show More
Neurologist with patients in NYC, NJ faces sex allegations
Top 5 companies paying restitution for violating NYC sick leave law
Gov. Christie: Not surprised by mistrial in Menendez case
Subway riders scramble to get away from rat on train
Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
More News
Photos
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle wind-fueled fire in Hamilton Heights
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
More Photos