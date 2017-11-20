HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --Nearly 150 people are without a place to live after a massive fire in Upper Manhattan last week.
The Red Cross says it is assisting 56 families who were displaced in the Hamilton Heights fire.
The 6-alarm fire burned through the six-story building last Friday afternoon.
More than 250 firefighters responded to the scene.
The building has a total of 42 apartments on floors two through six, with stores on the first floor.
The fire started on the sixth floor and spread to the fifth floor and the roof.
High winds made the fire a challenge to put out. The FDNY worked throughout Friday evening into Saturday morning to tame it.
The cause of the fire remains a mystery, but authorities do not believe it is suspicious.
One tenant and seven firefighters suffered minor injuries.