New York City steps up security during holiday weekend

Marcus Solis has the latest on the beefed up security in New York City.

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
New York City police say there are no credible threats this holiday weekend, but they're taking extra precautions nonetheless.

Among the added security measures are restricting trucks through parts of Midtown and on both Fifth and Madison Avenues.

Churches, particularly St. Patrick's Cathedral, will also see beefed up security as the NYPD works to maintain the safety of worshippers attended Mass.

There will be blocker vehicles around St. Patrick's starting on Christmas Eve.

Earlier, authorities outlined other measures that will be in place. Major gateways into the city overseen by the MTA or Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will also see heightened security, and any truck or car during the coming holiday weeks is subject to being stopped.

Sandra Bookman reports from Midtown.



Rolling out additional security measures police from various agencies will use new radiation detection devices and even explosive detection K-9 teams hoping to stop any potential danger at bridges and tunnels.

"Given the recent events. we believe it is prudent to increase security at the major crossings and the major transportation hubs," Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses security concerns in New York City for the holiday season


More security is visible at busy Grand Central Terminal, where MTA Police stepped up their K-9 patrols as they see an increase in travel and customers.

"This is the right thing to do," MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said. "Our experience that we have had in the last week or two and what we see throughout the world, this is the right time to do this."

At a checkpoint,on the RFK Bridge, drivers didn't seem to mind.

"They are doing what they have to do," one driver said.

And at JFK and LaGuardia airports, the Port Authority Police will also add to their security defenses.

"Our airports are gateways to the metropolitan area, to New York State, to New York City," Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said. "We want visitors, travelers to feel safe."
