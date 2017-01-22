NEWS

1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at San Antonio, Texas mall

Police have confirmed that there has been a shooting inside Rolling Oaks Mall. It happened shortly after 3:30pm Sunday. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
At least one person is dead and five others are injured after police in San Antonio, Texas responded to an active shooting scene at Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday afternoon.

The San Antonio Mayor's office tells ABC News that one suspect is in custody and another is still at large.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the incident started as a robbery at the Kay Jewelers Store just before 4:30 p.m. McManus one person tried to intervene in the robbery, and they were fatally shot by the suspect.



A second suspect reportedly ran through the mall shooting six additional victims.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.
