NEWS

11-year-old boy saves family by stabbing home intruder in the Bronx

EMBED </>More News Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest

Eyewitness News
MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) --
An 11-year-old boy helped save his family by going after a man who burst into their Bronx home and violently attacked his mother Tuesday.

The home invasion happened at about 5 p.m. on Clifford Place in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx.

Police said 22-year-old Brian Febus knocked on the door, telling the boy's 32-year-old mom that he needed to go to the bathroom.

When the mom refused, police said Febus kicked in the door and entered the house.

The mother rushed to the kitchen with her two children - 11 and 4 years old - and she grabbed a knife.

The attacker came after her and grabbed the knife out of her hand. Police said Febus then started fighting with her and punched her multiple times.

All the while, the 11-year-old boy, witnessing what was happening called 911 to report a "robber in the house."

Febus tried to get the boy off the phone, but the boy took a defensive move. He grabbed a different knife and went after the attacker, stabbing him twice in the back and causing him to run out of the house.

The boy and his mother were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He suffered scratches on his arm, while she had a bloody lip and cuts on her arm.

While they were at the hospital, police said Febus showed up at the same hospital for treatment of his wounds. He claimed he had been injured in a fight on the street, but detectives quickly figured out what happened and he was arrested on assault and burglary charges.

Court records show Febus has 14 prior arrests.
Related Topics:
newshome invasionattackstabbingbronx newsMount HopeNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Newark police to get dash cams, body cams in pilot program
MTA on Amtrak: 'They've heard loud and clear the frustrations'
Survivor testifies against ex-police officer in double-fatal DWI case
Cuomo orders extra officers to Suffolk Co. to combat murderous gang
New deal saves Orange County hockey team that was skating on thin ice
More News
Top Stories
Delaware trooper killed in Wawa shooting; suspect barricaded
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
'Superbug' fungus emerges as new menace in NY and NJ hospitals
Couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
No jail time for truck driver in LI limo crash after guilty plea
Cuomo orders extra officers to Suffolk Co. to combat murderous gang
2 busted at JFK, accused of smuggling cocaine taped to body
Show More
NYPD officer in deadly crash charged with manslaughter
Yuck! Banned yak meat smuggled in sweaters at JFK Airport
Survivor testifies against ex-police officer in double-fatal DWI case
11 ex-employees sue Fox over alleged racial discrimination
MTA on Amtrak: 'They've heard loud and clear the frustrations'
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
No jail time for truck driver in LI limo crash after guilty plea
1 dead in police-involved shooting in Newark
MTA on Amtrak: 'They've heard loud and clear the frustrations'
More Video