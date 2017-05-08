NEWS

2 boys charged with arson in fire that destroyed playground in Linden, New Jersey

Dray Clark reports on the fire that destroyed a playground in Linden.

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police have charged two juveniles with arson and criminal mischief in connection with a fire that destroyed a playground in New Jersey Sunday afternoon.

The boys are 11 and 13 years old. They have been released to their parents.

The fire was first reported at about 4:30 p.m. at Wales Park on West Curtis Street in Linden and was labelled as suspicious.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames but were able to extinguish the blaze within a few minutes.



The $80,000 playground was completely destroyed, with the bulk of the damage occurring in a jungle gym area.

Some of the climbing areas melted under the pressure of the heat.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Linden Police Department at (908) 474-8520.
