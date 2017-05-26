2 found dead inside car following accident in Woodbury

Two people were found dead inside a car Friday morning following an accident in Orange County.It happened at the intersection of Smith Clove Road and Mineral Springs Road in Highland Mills, which is part of the town of Woodbury.Police got a call at about 10:52 a.m. from a passerby who said they saw a silver car about 50 feet into the woods.Police responded and confirmed the two victims, a male and a female, inside the car.The bodies have not yet been extricated as police wait for the medical examiner to get to the scene.Authorities will then begin their investigation of the crime scene.It is not yet known how long the bodies had been there.