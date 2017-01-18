Police are searching for two suspects who they say forced their way into a Long Island residence on Monday evening in an armed robbery.The incident happened at a home on Henrietta Street in Valley Stream around 6:45 p.m.Authorities say a 41-year-old woman opened the front to find men armed with handguns who then charged into her home. The suspects allegedly forced the woman, two 12-year-old girls and a 3- month-old baby into the living room, where they took their cell phones and began ransacking the house searching for valuables.The victims were then force into the bathroom, according to police, where they waited for a short time before opening the door to discover the suspects had fled the home.No injuries were reported, and the suspects reportedly made off with some jewelry.The first suspect is described as a black male, about 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, wearing a heavy black jacket, blue jeans, white and black Nike sneakers, sunglasses and a ski mask. The second suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6-foot-2 and weighing 185 pounds, wearing a brown sleeveless jacket, a brown shirt, blue jeans, dark brown boots and a ski mask.Detectives are investigating if the home was targeted, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.