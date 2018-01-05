WINTER STORM

Frigid dig out after monster nor'easter hits New York City region

Frigid dig out after monster nor'easter hits New York City region

Tim Fleischer and Kristin Thorne have the latest on the snow cleanup in New York City and Long Island.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Bone-chilling temperatures and sub-zero wind chills follow the massive nor'easter that slammed the New York region with heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

Thursday's storm caused school and business closings, airline and rail service cancellations or reductions and thousands of utilities outages, many of them restored quickly

New York City public schools reopened on Friday, but hundreds of schools around the area closed again on Friday not only because of the snow-covered streets and roads that led to hundreds of crashes on slick roads, but also because of the dangerous cold.

AccuWeather says that record-breaking cold air and strong winds will hang around through much of the weekend in the Tri-State area.

With the wind chill, it could feel as cold as 30 degrees below in those areas, a dangerous level that could potentially lead to frostbite exposure, warned Carl Erickson, an AccuWeather meteorologist based in State College, Pennsylvania.

The deep freeze will also impact clearing area roads and strreets. As meteorologist Amy Freeze reported, as temperatures get even colder, the salt treated roads will refreeze. When temperatures drop to the low teens to single digits, salt becomes less and less effective.

Amy Freeze reports the brutal cold is making removal difficult and refreeze more likely


Mass transit also sustained some delays and cancellations throughout the region, which continued on Friday.

Three hundred flights were canceled at New York area airports on Friday. The airports said many delays should also be expected following the storm that shutdown flights at all 3 major airports. The flight-tracking site FlightAware reports nearly 5,000 canceled flights across the United States. Those flights included more than two-thirds of flights in and out of New York City and Boston airports.

The snow piled up as the monster storm moved up the East Coast, leaving more than a foot in hard-hit areas like Long Island. No part of the region seemed to be spared, though. Even NYC had more than a half foot in many parts. Click here to see the list of snow totals.

The good news is more seasonable weather is expected to return early next week with temperatures in the high 30s and near 40s.

