Police: 2 MS-13 gang members arrested for robbing taxi driver on Long Island

Suffolk County Police photos of Jose Molina, (l), and Jeremy Jones (r)

COPIAGUE, Long Island (WABC) --
Police say two self-admitted MS-13 gang members have been arrested on charges of robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police say the incident happened at 8:50 Friday night in front of 545 Oak Street in Copiague.

Officers located and arrested the suspects about a half hour later.

Jeremy Jones, 27, and Jose Molina, 20, both of Queens, were both charged with robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

