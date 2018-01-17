JFK TSA agents make gun, ammunition bust in checked luggage

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
TSA agents at JFK Airport busted a Pennsylvania man for allegedly trying to travel with guns and ammunition hidden in a speaker case in his checked luggage.

The incident happened back on Thursday, January 11.

TSA officers detected the four handguns as the man's belongings triggered an alarm of the checked baggage scanning technology equipment.

The handguns, all semi-automatic weapons, included two .40 caliber weapons, one .380 caliber handgun and a 9 mm handgun. Multiple boxes of ammunition for the guns also were detected.



TSA officials notified U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Homeland Security Investigations Unit of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, which responded and arrested the traveler.

The man, a resident of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was ticketed to fly to Ghana. Instead, he was arrested by federal officials.

"This is another fine example of the good work that our TSA officers perform regularly here at Kennedy International Airport," said John Bambury, TSA's Federal Security Director for the airport. "Even though the traveler attempted to artfully conceal the weapons, a combination of our screening technology and staffing was able to uncover the weapons and alert federal law enforcement officials. It's a testament to the efforts of the officers who uncovered this good catch."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
jfk international airportgunsNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News