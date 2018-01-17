Mom of baby found in bag at Victoria's Secret pleads guilty to manslaughter

(Shutterstock image)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A woman whose newborn baby was found dead in her bag in a Manhattan store in 2013 pleaded guilty Wednesday, authorities said.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said Tiona Rodriguez, 21, entered the plea to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

Rodriguez had been charged with misdemeanor shoplifting from Victoria's Secret in Herald Square. Security noticed a foul odor and thought she was acting suspicious, which led to the discovery of the baby's body.

"Tiona Rodriguez deliberately and intentionally killed her defenseless newborn child," said Vance. "While today's plea cannot bring back the life that was so abruptly ended, it is a just end to this tragedy."

Vance said Rodriguez delivered the approximately 8-pound male infant, born alive, in the bathroom of a friend's apartment in Queens.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner later ruled that the infant's death was caused by homicidal asphyxiation.

Rodriguez is expected to be sentenced Feb. 6.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
victoria's secretbaby deathmanslaughterNew York CityHerald Square
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News