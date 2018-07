New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will be in the nation's capitol Wednesday for a face-to-face meeting with President Donald Trump.De Blasio is among a group of mayors from around the country who are scheduled to meet with the president at the White House.The focus of the meeting will be the nation's infrastructure.Reporter N.J. Burkett will be in Washington covering the meeting, and you can watch his reports Wednesday on Eyewitness News and abc7NY.