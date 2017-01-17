Three people were killed in a shooting inside a Jersey City house Monday.The victims were shot in a house on Fulton Avenue just after 10 p.m. They are believed to be two men and a woman.Police said one of the victims may have been involved in drug activity, and the incident appears to have been a drug robbery gone bad.Police quickly surrounded a U-Haul truck parked on nearby Bayside Place that they said was connected to the shooting. Two men were reported to have fled that vehicle.A man who identified himself as a friend of the woman who was shot, said she was pregnant.No arrests were made. The victims have not been identified.The Hudson County Prosecutors Office is investigating the shooting. There was no immediate comment.