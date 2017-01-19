NEWS

Queens buildings targeted by laundry room burglars
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Police are looking for three suspects in connection with 19 burglaries in Queens.

On Oct. 28, and Dec. 27, they went into 10 different apartment buildings, police said. In each case, they used tools to break into the money machines in the laundry room. They took an unknown amount of money and fled.

Between Dec. 20 and Jan. 11, police said they went into eight separate apartment buildings in Queens and, in each case, broke into laundry room money machines and stole the cash there. At one of those buildings, on 30th Street in Astoria, two men and a woman also took several packages from the lobby.

According to the New York City Police Department, a light colored Nissan Pathfinder was used in a number of these incidents.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
