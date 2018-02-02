Dispute between girls at high school escalates to pickle juice, bleach fight in Queens

By Eyewitness News
BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
A dispute between two 16-year-old girls at a Queens high school resulted in one throwing bleach at the other.

One of the students at Benjamin Cardozo High School in Bayside threw pickle juice during the dispute, and the other responded by throwing bleach, authorities said.

Those two girls and three others who were splashed by the bleach were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

After they are treated, both 16-year-old girls will be charged, police said.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high schoolattackQueensBaysideNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News