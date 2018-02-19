TRAFFIC

3 Manhattan B and C subway stations to close in April for renovation work

NEW YORK (WABC) --
There is a commuter alert for subway riders who rely on the B and C train lines.

The MTA says the B and C will close at three stations in Manhattan beginning in April for renovation work.

The line will close at 72nd Street, 86th Street and 110th Street.

The MTA says the renovations could take up to six months but are necessary changes.

In a statement, the MTA said: "This is a program that allows us to do essential work to preserve these stations for the next generation. This will allow us to get in and get out, doing work quickly over the course of months instead of years."

