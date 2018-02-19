Wrong-way driver arrested after crash on Northern State Parkway

Eyewitness News
NORTH HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A man is under arrest after police say he drove the wrong way on a Long Island parkway while drunk and crashed into several cars on Monday morning.

Investigators say 30-year-old Brooklyn resident Javier Herrera was on the Northern State Parkway just after 4:30 a.m.when he began driving westbound in the eastbound lanes just after exit 32.

That's when Herrera's 2017 Toyota Highlander struck two other vehicles, with one of their occupants suffering a broken leg as a result.

Herrera now faces a long list of charges, including driving while intoxicated, driving while impaired on drugs, and resisting arrest.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wrong waycrashdwiarrestnassau county newslong islandNorth HempsteadNassau CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News