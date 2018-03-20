Officers, off-duty firefighter rescue elderly woman from burning home in Holbrook

Eyewitness News
HOLBROOK, Long Island (WABC) --
A group of first responders came to the rescue on Tuesday when they saved a woman from a fire on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police Sergeant Charles Kelleher, Officer Krystin Reinhart, and off-duty firefighter Brendan Smith of the Holtsville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Dover Court in Holbrook just after 2 p.m.


Upon arrival, the trio used an axe to enter the burning home, where they found 70-year-old Victoria Venturing sleeping in the basement.

"It was smoky, black smoke, there was flames on the outside but on the inside mainly smoky," said Officer Reinhart. "Thank God nobody was injured and we all got out of there safely."

She was removed from the home, but refused medical attention.

The fire was extinguished soon after by the Holbrook and Holtsville Fire Departments.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefire rescuepolice officerfirefightersHolbrookSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News