A group of first responders came to the rescue on Tuesday when they saved a woman from a fire on Long Island.Suffolk County Police Sergeant Charles Kelleher, Officer Krystin Reinhart, and off-duty firefighter Brendan Smith of the Holtsville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Dover Court in Holbrook just after 2 p.m.Upon arrival, the trio used an axe to enter the burning home, where they found 70-year-old Victoria Venturing sleeping in the basement."It was smoky, black smoke, there was flames on the outside but on the inside mainly smoky," said Officer Reinhart. "Thank God nobody was injured and we all got out of there safely."She was removed from the home, but refused medical attention.The fire was extinguished soon after by the Holbrook and Holtsville Fire Departments.