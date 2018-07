Take a visit in 360 to see the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center, where hundreds of vehicles are on display.First, take a look at the Karma Revero, a gasoline-electric hybrid vehicle that can be plugged in to help charge the battery. What makes the Revero different from most, according to Motor Trend , is it's one of only two series-hybrid vehicles available with a range-extending combustion engine.Below go for a quick walking tour at the Javits Center to see some of the vehicles. (NOTE: You'll need a compatible browser to view. If using the Eyewitness News app, please click here to watch .)You can take a seat behind the wheel to capture the feel of the new vehicles on display. How about trying out this 2018 BMW? ( Click here if viewing in the news app While you can't actually test drive a vehicle at the auto show, you can virtually take one for a spin. ( Click here if viewing in the news app You can find more 360 videos from the New York International Auto Show on our YouTube channel, YouTube.com./abc7ny For more information about the New York International Auto Show please visit autoshowny.com . It's at the Javits Center through April 8.----------