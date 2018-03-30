<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3283021" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

(1 of 9)

360 VIDEO: Check out the 2018 Karma Revero

Take a look inside the 2018 Karma Revero, a luxury gasoline-electric hybrid, on display at the New York International Auto Show. (WABC)