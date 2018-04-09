FDNY EMT accused of sexually abusing patient on way to Bronx hospital

BRONX, New York (WABC) --
An FDNY EMT from the Bronx is facing charges of sexually abusing a patient in his care.

Karel Delgado, 36, was arrested Monday morning after allegedly abusing a 43-year-old pneumonia patient on Saturday.

Police said Delgado asked to physically examine the victim on the way to the hospital before pulling down her pants and attempting to touch her.

He then allegedly exposed himself before continuing to sexually assault her, authorities said.

The victim reported what happened when she arrived to the hospital.

Delgado is facing charges of criminal sex act, sex abuse and forcible touching.

He has been suspended without pay pending the investigation.

