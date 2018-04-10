Police searching for suspect in spree of burglaries at Manhattan buildings

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspect.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man behind a series of burglaries at Manhattan buildings over the past five months.

The pattern involves at least nine incidents dating back to late November, five of them on the Upper West Side.

In each case, police say the suspect forcibly enters the basement door of residential buildings.

He has stolen power tools, kitchen appliances and a bicycle, worth a combined total of over $11,000.

The suspect is described as a male Hispanic last seen wearing all dark clothing and riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

