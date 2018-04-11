SOCIETY

New York City Girl Scout troop comprised of homeless members holds 1st cookie sale

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A special group of Girl Scouts in New York City are setting a lofty goal for themselves this cookie selling season.

Girl Scouts from Troop 6000, the city's first homeless shelter-based troop, are selling cookies for the first time and have set a goal of selling 6,000 boxes.

The girls, who all live in homeless shelters, have set up an exclusive cookie stand inside Kellogg's NYC, a cereal cafe located on East 17th Street in Union Square.

"The biggest impact that we see and when you talk to the girls you'll hear them say, is that they belong to something, they have a sisterhood within the other Girl Scouts," said Meredith Maskara of the Girl Scouts of Greater New York. "They talk to other girls who may be in their same situation who feel alone, and they feel like they have a stronger sense of community and belonging overall."

The members of Girl Scout Troop 6000 will be in front of Kellogg's NYC selling cookies through Friday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The troop was established in March 2017 through a partnership between the city's Department of Homeless Services and the Girl Scouts of Greater New York.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygirl scoutshomelessNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Niece receives uncle's lost Purple Heart medal during special reunion
New Jersey bans smoking on beaches and in parks
Viral video: Little boy performs spectacular belly flop
Man finds wedding ring washed ashore in California
More Society
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News