Teenager injured while trying to hang from train at station in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A teenager was injured Tuesday night when he fell while hanging from a train in Jersey City.

It happened just after 7 as the boy was trying to hang on to the outside of a Light Rail vehicle at the Martin Luther King Drive Station, according to NJ Transit.

The teen fell on to the tracks as the train began going towards West Side Avenue. Investigators aren't sure if the train ran the boy over after he fell.

He was rushed to the hospital with head and shoulder injuries, and was listed in serious but stable condition.

The incident caused minor delays on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail.

The teen will be charged with defiant trespassing and interference with transportation.

