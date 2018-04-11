AIR TRAVEL

Security officer fired after dragging passenger sues United, Chicago

(Photo/Jayse Anspach via Twitter)

CHICAGO --
An aviation security officer fired after forcibly dragging a passenger from a plane last year has filed a lawsuit against United Airlines and the city of Chicago.

James Long was one of the officers called to a plane in April 2017 after Dr. David Dao refused to give up his seat. Video taken by other passengers show Long dragging a bloodied Dao from the plane. Long was fired in August.

Long filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court against the Chicago Department of Aviation and United.

The suit alleges Long didn't receive proper training to respond to the situation and that United should have known security officers would use physical force.

Spokesmen for United and the city say they haven't yet received the lawsuit and declined to comment.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
RELATED: United Airlines faces outrage, scorn after bloodied doctor dragged off flight

RELATED: Did United Airlines have right to remove passenger?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelUnited Airlinespassengercontroversial videou.s. & worldconsumerair travelKentuckyChicago
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AIR TRAVEL
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
NO MORE NUTS: Southwest to stop serving peanuts on flights
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
7 On Your Side: Couple learns expensive lesson after buying travel insurance
'World's longest flight' will be heading to Newark Airport
More air travel
TRAVEL
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
LIRR tickets marked 2016 or 2019 due to paper problem
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
NO MORE NUTS: Southwest to stop serving peanuts on flights
Snorkeler finds the owner of lost GoPro found underwater
More Travel
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News