Police: Man kicked swans in the head at Florida park

ORLANDO, Florida --
Police say they've arrested a 34-year-old Florida man after people at a park saw him kicking swans in the head.

An arrest reports says police were called Thursday morning to Orlando's Lake Eola Park, which is known for its swans and swan-shaped paddle boats.

Multiple people told officers they saw Rocco Joseph Mantella kicking swans "as hard as possible" as he appeared to practice karate.

The report says Mantella also kicked a sleeping duck.

The Orlando Sentinel reports one witness told investigators Mantella appeared to laugh when he saw her reaction.

Mantella was arrested on a cruelty to animals charge and remained in the Orange County Jail on Friday. Jail records don't list a lawyer for him.

