NEW YORK (WABC) --Lucy Yang shares savory chicken wing recipe. Easy to cook for your mom on Mother's day. See the recipe below.
Ingredients
1 pound of chicken wings, thawed
Olive oil
Salt & pepper
Choice of sauce: buffalo, barbecue, soy garlic, etc.
Scallions or garnish of your choice
Directions
1. Wash and dry wings
2. Place on a baking sheet
3. Sprinkle salt and pepper
4. Drizzle with olive oil
5. Turn the wings over and repeat
6. Bake in preheated 350 degree oven for 30-45 mins, depending on how big the wings.
7. Turn over once or twice during baking to keep from sticking. Make sure fully cooked
8. Toss in a bowl with your favorite sauce: buffalo, barbecue, soy garlic, the sky is the limit!
Serve while nice and warm. Your Mom will love it!
Check out the video above to see how Lucy prepares her chicken wings.
