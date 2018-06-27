Lucy Yang shares savory chicken wing recipe. Easy to cook for your mom on Mother's day. See the recipe below.1 pound of chicken wings, thawedOlive oilSalt & pepperChoice of sauce: buffalo, barbecue, soy garlic, etc.Scallions or garnish of your choice1. Wash and dry wings2. Place on a baking sheet3. Sprinkle salt and pepper4. Drizzle with olive oil5. Turn the wings over and repeat6. Bake in preheated 350 degree oven for 30-45 mins, depending on how big the wings.7. Turn over once or twice during baking to keep from sticking. Make sure fully cooked8. Toss in a bowl with your favorite sauce: buffalo, barbecue, soy garlic, the sky is the limit!Serve while nice and warm. Your Mom will love it!Check out the video above to see how Lucy prepares her chicken wings.