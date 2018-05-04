Missing New Jersey mom, 5-year-old daughter found safe

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police say a New Jersey mother and her 5-year-old daughter who seemingly vanished on their way to the airport have been found safe.

Authorities were searching for 47-year-old Sawatha Ford after she left Union Township just before 4 a.m. Thursday headed to Trenton-Mercer Airport, but the pair never boarded their flight. They were reported missing by family members.

Their last known location was in Ewing Township near Bear Tavern Road, and Ford was driving a white 2007 Acura MDX with plate # VPE96W.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, the Carteret Police Department and the New Jersey State Police, with the assistance of the Chesterfield Police Department, located the missing mother and daughter at a hotel in Virginia.

The Prosecutor's Office credited the law enforcement coordinating centers in several states for working together to locate the woman and child.

