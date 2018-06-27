HOLIDAY RECIPES

Amy Freeze's fresh 'Momma's Salsa' recipe for Mother's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

Amy Freeze's fresh 'Momma's Salsa' recipe for Mother's Day

Amy Freeze's shares her family's fresh, zesty salsa recipe. Two of Amy's kids help Amy prep and blend this delicious summer appetizer for Mother's day. Holiday Recipes is sponsored (wabc)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Amy Freeze's mom and all four of her sisters (whom are all mothers themselves) make this homemade salsa. It's a big favorite for family picnics and of course, TACO TUESDAYS!

Amy shares her family's fresh, zesty salsa recipe. Two of Amy's kids help Amy prep and blend this delicious summer appetizer for Mother's day. See the recipe below.

Ingredients:
Onion
Jalapeno
Cilantro
Fresh garlic
Fresh tomatoes
Fresh lime
1 can diced tomatoes
1 can of dice tomatoes with green chilies
(Secret ingredient: Honey)

Directions:
1. Chop an onion, 1 jalapeno (take out seeds - or not, they add heat to the taste) and chop 3-4 cloves of fresh garlic. Chop all these into tiny bits!
2. Add in a can of dice tomatoes and 1 can of dice tomatoes with chilies. 2 fresh tomatoes.
3. Add in cup of cilantro leaves, add in fresh squeezed lime to taste. Another tip, if it tastes too hot you can add a bit of honey for the kiddos.
4. Blend everything in a food processor for about 30 seconds or less - it's all about deciding which consistency you like... chunky or smooth... do not overdo it in the processor!

Double the recipe for more!

Click here for more holiday recipes from the Eyewitness News team!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodholiday recipesoriginalscookingrecipemother's day
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY RECIPES
Lucy Yang's cast iron skillet garlic, rosemary steak
Nina Pineda's Filipino pork sticks are perfect poolside snacks
Bill Ritter's red, white and blue dessert makes every day July 4
Delicious BBQ ribs with Heather O'Rourke for your summer party
Welcome to Eyewitness News Chefs!
More holiday recipes
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News