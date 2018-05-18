NEIGHBORHOOD EATS

Neighborhood Eats: Flipping for Flip Sigi

Lauren Glassberg reports on Flip Sigi in Yorkville.

YORKVILLE, Manhattan (WABC) --
We are in the midst of Filipino Restaurant Week, and restaurants from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are participating - including 'Flip Sigi.'

The restaurant isn't completely traditional - it's playful, just like the owner. The vibe is 'beach shack' - just a few seats, and a little standing room for tacos, burritos and bowls, all of which get a hint of Filipino flavors. Jordan Andino celebrates his Filipino heritage with dishes that highlight all things Pinoy in unique ways.

'Flip Sigi' is located at 1752 Second Avenue in Yorkville. There is also a location in the West Village as well as a pop-up in SoHo.

'Dan Dan Noodles'

Ingredients:
2oz Longanisa sausage
2oz ground beef
2oz ground pork
1 pack of ramen noodle (chicken flavor)
1 minced oz of the following veg: ginger, garlic, onion
2 tbsp sliced scallions
1 pack of ramen chicken flavoring - (comes with ramen pack)

2 oz veg oil

Egg - add sunny side up egg on top if you want!

Directions:
Boil water for noodles
Sauté minced vegetables in oil until light brown
Add ground meat and seasoning packet
Cook until all meat is fully cooked
Place noodles in boiling water and wait 90 seconds , strain
In a mixing bowl: combine sauce (sauce recipe below,) noodles, and meat and toss thoroughly

Plate in bowl and garnish with sliced scallions

Sauce:
2 tbsp sriracha
2 tbsp sambal chili paste
2 tbsp minced garlic
1/2 cup veg oil

Directions:
Combine in blender and pulse blend til 60% smooth.

