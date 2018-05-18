Neighborhood Eats: Flipping for Flip Sigi

We are in the midst of Filipino Restaurant Week, and restaurants from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are participating - including 'Flip Sigi.'The restaurant isn't completely traditional - it's playful, just like the owner. The vibe is 'beach shack' - just a few seats, and a little standing room for tacos, burritos and bowls, all of which get a hint of Filipino flavors. Jordan Andino celebrates his Filipino heritage with dishes that highlight all things Pinoy in unique ways.'Flip Sigi' is located at 1752 Second Avenue in Yorkville. There is also a location in the West Village as well as a pop-up in SoHo.2oz Longanisa sausage2oz ground beef2oz ground pork1 pack of ramen noodle (chicken flavor)1 minced oz of the following veg: ginger, garlic, onion2 tbsp sliced scallions1 pack of ramen chicken flavoring - (comes with ramen pack)2 oz veg oilEgg - add sunny side up egg on top if you want!Boil water for noodlesSauté minced vegetables in oil until light brownAdd ground meat and seasoning packetCook until all meat is fully cookedPlace noodles in boiling water and wait 90 seconds , strainIn a mixing bowl: combine sauce (sauce recipe below,) noodles, and meat and toss thoroughlyPlate in bowl and garnish with sliced scallions2 tbsp sriracha2 tbsp sambal chili paste2 tbsp minced garlic1/2 cup veg oilCombine in blender and pulse blend til 60% smooth.----------