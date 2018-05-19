MISSING BOY

Missing 10-year-old boy from Suffolk County found safe

By Eyewitness News
GREENLAWN, Suffolk County (WABC) --
UPDATE: Police confirm Jayden Preza was found safe.
___________________________________________

Police are asking the public for any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing 10-year-old boy from Suffolk County.

Jayden Preza was last seen Friday walking home from his neighbor's house on the 900 block of Park Avenue in Greenlawn.

He's described as Hispanic, about 100 pounds, 4 feet 4 inches tall, with brown eyes and long black hair. He was wearing black sweatpants and a black long sleeve shirt with a red Yankee logo.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or call 911.

