NEW YORK (WABC) --Police say they've caught the man wanted for groping two women on two different MTA buses in Queens on April 20.
Eric Sherman, 39, is facing charges of felony persistent sexual abuse, forcible touching and possession of unlawful marijuana and stolen property.
Police said Sherman had past arrests for similar behavior and was using a student metro card when he committed the crimes, even though he was not a current student.
Witnesses said Sherman boarded an MTA Q113 bus around 1 p.m. and groped a high school student riding the bus home from school.
"I felt humiliated. I felt disrespected," said the victim, 18-year-old Sarah Glasper. "He deserves consequences."
Just over two hours later, police said, Sherman boarded another MTA bus and grabbed another woman's buttocks.
Sherman's next court date is Thursday, May 31.
