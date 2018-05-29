Man arrested in hit and run that killed man making delivery in Southampton

Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit and run in the Hamptons.

19-year-old Chase Quinn of Southampton was arrested following an investigation that involved several police units and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

The victim, 63-yearold Joseph Lynn McAlla of Clifford, Pennsylvania, was found dead last month on County Road 39 in Southampton.

Police say he was making a delivery to Southampton Masonry when he left his vehicle and was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

Quinn was arrested on Sunrise Highway early Monday morning.

He is facing several charges, including vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

