FDNY

Doctor hired by FDNY for 9/11 first responders charged with stealing $150K in unearned salary

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A doctor who worked for the FDNY is charged with stealing more than $150,000 by falsely claiming work for 220 days.

Fifty-nine-year-old Dr. Michael Poyin Chang, of Paramus, was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of falsely claiming to be treating FDNY first responders involved in World Trade Center rescue and recovery efforts, officials said.

Dr. Chang was responsible for performing physical examinations of active FDNY members and retirees, as well as follow-up treatments, at World Trade Center Monitoring Clinics in Orange County and Queens.

He was paid based on self-reporting hours in an electronic database, and officials alleged he was neither scheduled to work nor see patients on 220 self-reported days. For at least 34 of those days, officials said Dr. Chang was traveling outside the United States.

In total, Dr. Chang received $156,757 for work that he did not perform.

"Dr. Chang allegedly stole taxpayer money designated for the medical care of FDNY first responders who put their lives and health at risk in order to save others endangered by the World Trade Center terrorist attack," Richard Donoghue, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fdnysalarydoctors9-11New York CityQueensOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FDNY
Residents rescued from fire at apartment building in Brooklyn
FDNY lieutenant helps stop robbery, assault of elderly person
Retired FDNY captain who lost 2 sons on 9/11 dies of cancer
Fire marshal says he was kicked off case for pushing investigation
Last FDNY chief on duty during 9/11 attacks retires
More fdny
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News