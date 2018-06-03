TRAFFIC

NJ Transit riders to face months of 'service adjustments' beginning Monday

By
New Jersey Transit riders are facing several months of what the railroad calls service 'adjustments' beginning on Monday morning.

A number of trains on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Morris and Essex Lines and the Pascack Valley Line will be discontinued as the railroad continues the installation of Positive Train Control, a critical safety upgrade.

"I'd put up with no trains and buses if they had to, to get Positive Train Control. That's how important it is to our safety," says rider Ira McCown.

NJ Transit's Executive Director Kevin Corbett said, "We are doing everything in our power to install this important safety technology as quickly as possible. I ask for customers' patience during this process as the end result is a safer railroad for everyone."

"If they can make it as seamless as possible, in terms of using technology to make sure that we are up to date of what's going on," said another rider.

Others are not pleased, especially on the Pascack Valley Line running up into Rockland County. County Executive Ed Day says, "This is an utter outrage. Rockland is already the most underserved county in the region and cancelling two of four express trains our commuters have is just adding insult to injury."

Vincent Cotta says, "It's quite annoying actually, like I use the train quite a bit especially going into the city, going out of the city, trying to go upstate New York. So it's pretty important for me to transit well."

These schedule adjustments, NJ Transit officials say, are only temporary and will be restored in early 2019.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnjtransitcommutingBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
FIRST ON 7: LIRR derailment to cause cancellations for Monday commute
Police chase ends with stolen church van slamming into bus
Read this before taking the subway this weekend
Project expected to worsen traffic on Lincoln Tunnel approach
More Traffic
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News