Sketch released in search for 2 suspects who attacked young girls on Long Island

(Nassau County Police sketch)

Eyewitness News
MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) --
Police have released a sketch of a suspect in the attempted kidnapping of two girls playing in a yard on Long Island.

The 8-year-old girls were playing in the yard of a home on Maple Place in Mineola just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday when they say they were attacked by two men who tried to kidnap them.

According to detectives, the men confronted the victims and chased them around the yard.

Police say one man pushed a girl to the ground and struck her in the face, but she screamed and kicked him, causing both suspects to flee the scene.

The second girl was able to run away.

One of the men fled in a dark-colored car while the other fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

The girls alerted their parents, who called 911.

Both suspects are described as having dark skin and beards, wearing yellow pants and blue shirts.


Detectives request anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappingattempted abductionlong island newscrimeNassau CountyMineola
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News