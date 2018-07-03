BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are searching for a man wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer during a robbery in Manhattan.
The incident happened June 25 at a store on West 50th Street.
The NYPD says the suspect removed items from a shelf and attempted to leave the store when he was confronted by a store employee at the exit.
When the employee asked the man to lift up his shirt the suspect stated "I have a gun, I am a Corrections Officer."
Police say he then threatened the employee by stating "I know where you work, I will be back."
The suspect then fled on foot southbound on 8th Avenue with twenty-five watches totaling $250.
The NYPD describes him as a black male,,approximately 5'11", 170lbs; last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black pants, white sneakers, and a blue t-shirt and gray suit jacket.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
